4 injured in wreck at Sparkman Drive, Jordan Lane

The Huntsville Police Department has closed Sparkman Drive at Jordan Lane due to a three-vehicle wreck.
At 5:50 p.m., police said the intersection will be closed for a few hours due to downed powerlines and power poles in the roadway.
Four people were injured in the crash, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.
They've been taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the vehicle that caused the wreck was involved in an earlier police pursuit.
An officer tried to stop the vehicle near Sparkman and Rutledge drives, but police said the pursuit ended due to the reckless driving of the other vehicle.
Please use alternate routes until the roadway reopens.