 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 injured in Colbert County wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash in Colbert County

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck involving a utility truck in Colbert County on Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 5:15 on Highway 20 at Gargis Lane, according to Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Keith Reaves.

One child was airlifted to UAB Children's in Birmingham.

A utility worker, and two other people who were in the same vehicle as the child, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by state troopers.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you