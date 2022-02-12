4 injured in Colbert County wreck

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck involving a utility truck in Colbert County on Saturday evening.
The crash happened around 5:15 on Highway 20 at Gargis Lane, according to Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Keith Reaves.
One child was airlifted to UAB Children's in Birmingham.
A utility worker, and two other people who were in the same vehicle as the child, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by state troopers.