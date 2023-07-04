 Skip to main content
4 injured after vehicle hits tree in Madison County

  • Updated
Four people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Harvest Monday.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Services, a vehicle hit a tree Monday night. First responders received a call about 9:31 p.m.

Webster says there were six people in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Two adults were transported to Huntsville Hospital, and two adolescents were taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children for treatment. 

Webster says all were non-life-threatening injuries. 

Two adolescents were not injured. 

The wreck occurred near intersection of Ford Chapel Road and Jeff Road in Harvest. 

