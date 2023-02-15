4 Huntsville Fire & Rescue units responding to house fire

Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 6104 Geronimo Circle.
Drivers are asked to please avoid this area.
Stick with WAAY for updates.
