4 Huntsville Fire & Rescue units responding to house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
FIRE WEB IMAGE.jpg

Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 6104 Geronimo Circle.

Drivers are asked to please avoid this area.

Stick with WAAY for updates.

