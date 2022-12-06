 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

4 former officers at Limestone Correctional Facility arrested in bribery, contraband scheme

  • Updated
  • 0
Limestone Correctional Facility

Limestone Correctional Facility

 Courtesy: ADOC

Four people are facing several charges each after investigators say they used their positions as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility to further a bribery and contraband scheme. 

Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee; Shamarion Dozier of Huntsville; John Paul Ketterman of Huntsville; and Andrew Taylor Roy of Owens Cross Roads each worked for the Alabama Department of Corrections until Nov. 22, when they each resigned, according to ADOC.

Andrews, Dozier and Ketterman are each charged with seven counts of bribery of public servants and seven counts of using official position for personal gain.

Roy is charged with four counts of bribery of public servants, four counts of promoting prison contraband (weapon) and four counts of using official position for personal gain.

Court records show Andrews "took cash for payment of contraband into Limestone Correctional Facility" from about July 1 to Nov. 3. He was arrested Friday, with jail records showing Ketterman and Roy were arrested about the same time. 

Dozier was arrested Monday, records show.

