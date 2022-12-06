4 former officers at Limestone Correctional Facility arrested in bribery, contraband scheme

Four people are facing several charges each after investigators say they used their positions as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility to further a bribery and contraband scheme.
Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee; Shamarion Dozier of Huntsville; John Paul Ketterman of Huntsville; and Andrew Taylor Roy of Owens Cross Roads each worked for the Alabama Department of Corrections until Nov. 22, when they each resigned, according to ADOC.
Andrews, Dozier and Ketterman are each charged with seven counts of bribery of public servants and seven counts of using official position for personal gain.
Roy is charged with four counts of bribery of public servants, four counts of promoting prison contraband (weapon) and four counts of using official position for personal gain.
Court records show Andrews "took cash for payment of contraband into Limestone Correctional Facility" from about July 1 to Nov. 3. He was arrested Friday, with jail records showing Ketterman and Roy were arrested about the same time.
Dozier was arrested Monday, records show.