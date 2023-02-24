 Skip to main content
4 displaced in Florence duplex fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Florence duplex fire

Florence Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 500 block of Dulin Street on Feb. 24.

Four residents were displaced in a Friday morning fire in Florence.

Florence Fire Rescue responded to a duplex in the 500 block of Dulin Street about 7:37 a.m. Friday. One occupant was woken up by the fire in his home, and the fire department said he barely escaped without injury before alerting neighbors.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. The department’s chaplain and the American Red Cross provided help to the four displaced occupants.

The department stresses the importance of having working smoke detectors in homes.

