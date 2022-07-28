4 deputies hired, more sought as Lauderdale County Detention Center grows staff

A new Lauderdale County jail facility would cost $75 million, but it's not the only change Sheriff Rick Singleton wants to make.
The Lauderdale County Detention Center added four corrections deputies in the last week. They have three more positions available.
It's been an uphill battle for the jail to hire more corrections deputies, but Singleton is hoping change is on the way.
"It's hard to recruit for corrections deputies everywhere," said Singleton. "I would dare say you could probably contact any sheriff in the state and in the nation, and they're going to tell you they're not at full staff."
Right now, Singleton said the Lauderdale County Commission is in the budget process. He's hoping increased pay for corrections deputies will be a priority.
Pay is up to $31,000 per year for corrections deputies. Singleton said that's up half since he started as sheriff, but it's not nearly enough for the hardships tied to the job.
"It's just a difficult job to get people to want to do," said Singleton, who had 11 positions open at the jail back in April.
Right now, Singleton is working on the sheriff's office budget with incoming Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton. He said they will likely present the budget to the commission in the next month.
See all current openings for the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office here.