4 Decatur men arrested for drug trafficking and possession of marijuana

Four Decatur men were arrested for drug-related charges, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, the office’s Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the 400 block of 7th Ave. SW in Decatur as a result of an active drug investigation.
Dedrick Rashad Moody, 35, Cortez Lemont Moody, 23, Jaree Rashaun White, 23, and Jamison Makel Wood, 19, were found at the residence and detained.
Agents found a large quantity of crack and powder cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and loaded firearms at the residence.
All subjects were charged with drug trafficking and possession of marijuana.
They were booked into the Morgan County jail. Bond was set at $12,500 for each individual.