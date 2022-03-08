4 arrested on kidnapping, drug charges in Lawrence County

Four people face various drug and kidnapping charges related to the disappearance of a Morgan County man.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, about 7 p.m. Sunday a call came in about a missing person identified as David Guess, 51, of Trinity.
The sheriff’s office said it learned Guess disappeared from a residence on County Road 294. Witnesses told investigators that Guess met there with Charles Keel, 43, and Devon Keel, 17, both of Trinity. They are father and son.
An argument about catalytic converters became a fight, and Guess tried to get away. The sheriff’s office said a witness said shots were fired at Guess, who then was forced to get into a truck that drove away.
Monday morning, the sheriff’s office searched the home of the Keels and said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and “other items investigators were looking for related to the kidnapping of Mr. Guess.”
The search ended with the arrests of four people.
Charles Keel is charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, assault, kidnapping and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devon Keel is charged with assault and kidnapping.
Barbara Ann Keel, 39, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Wayne Keel, 41, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
The current whereabouts and condition of Guess were not included in the sheriff’s office’s news release about the kidnapping.
However, the release did include more information about the dead, burned male body found about 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of County Road 294 and County Road 222.
The sheriff’s office tells WAAY 31 it is still investigating to see if the cases are connected.
The body was transported to the Department of Forensics Science in Huntsville to determine the identity of the body and the manner of death. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to come forward with any information they may have concerning this case.