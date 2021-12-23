4 arrested in North Alabama theft ring

Huntsville Police said four people are now facing charges related to a string of thefts in North Alabama.
The group is accused of walking into various retail stores, loading shopping carts and walking out of the store without paying. Investigators believe they’ve stolen at least $50,000 in merchandise from retail stores in the Huntsville area, as well as in Jackson and Morgan counties.
Investigators believe the same stores were hit multiple times a day, starting in October, with Home Depot and Lowe’s among the primary targets.
The following have been charged:
• Anthony Dionte Hammonds, 25, charged with first-degree theft;
• Brittany Nichole Watkins, 29, charged with two counts of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree theft;
• DaKeisha Nicole Bright, 26, charged with first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
An unidentified minor was also arrested in the case. Hammons, Bright and Watkins have each been released on bonds of $30,000, $45,000 and $32,500, respectively.
Police said more charges and arrests are possible as HPD works with the Secret Service to investigate the case.