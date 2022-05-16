4 arrested in drug bust at Decatur apartment complex

Four people now face drug charges after investigators witnessed a "hand-to-hand transaction" in a Decatur apartment complex on Friday, according to Decatur Police.
After the transaction, investigators spoke with two of the people involved — 18-year-old Zapporah Chatman and 22-year-old Cody Brown, each of Decatur. Both were found to have oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl in their possession and were arrested as a result, police said.
Investigators also identified a third person in the transaction, 37-year-old Stanley Loosier of Courtland. Police said investigators got a search warrant for an apartment at the complex, where they found heroin, Suboxone, drug paraphernalia and Xanax laced with fentanyl.
Loosier and 37-year-old Tommy Thomas of Decatur were each arrested after the search, police said.
The four suspects involved in the transaction and search are charged as follows:
- Chatman — possession of a controlled substance, $1,000 bond;
- Brown — possession of a controlled substance, $1,000 bond;
- Thomas — possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, $2,300 bond; and
- Loosier — distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, $6,000 bond.