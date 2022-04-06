4 arrested after tip about drugs being sold near DeKalb County school

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrests of four individuals after a tip that drugs were being sold near a school in the county.
The sheriff’s office said deputies and narcotics agents joined officers with Fyffe Police Department to search a home on Hammonds Road, where they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The following were charged as a result:
- Johnny Martin, 69, of Fyffe, first-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Jordan Michael Brown, 19, of Fyffe, loitering;
- Joseph Michael Higgins, 44, of Valley Head, second-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft and three counts of third-degree burglary;
- John Roy Mulligan, 55, of Sylvania, second-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is revoked and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said the arrests wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the community, especially those willing to provide information about illegal activity in their area.
“I want to thank the public for all you do and for the tips you provide us,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “It takes all of us, from law enforcement to concerned citizens, to keep our children safe.”