4 arrested after search of Valhermoso Springs home reveals drugs, stolen property

An investigation into illegal drugs and tips from the public resulted in the search of a Valhermoso Springs home and the arrests of four people Tuesday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said agents from its drug enforcement unit, criminal investigation division and patrol division searched a residence and business near the intersection of Curry Chapel Road and Bowers Road. There, they found drugs, drug paraphernalia, firearms and stolen property.
The following were arrested:
- Jerry Dwayne "Peewee" Lang, 56, of Somerville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, buying/receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, ex-felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree possession of marijuana;
- Tina Lang Cook, 51, of Somerville, on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession/receipt of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana;
- Ricky Paul Kimbril, 62, of Somerville, on one charge of attempting to elude a police officer; and
- Mary Suit Moore, 52, of Valhermoso Springs, on charges of failure to appear for court, giving false name/address to law enforcement officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Additional charges are possible. As of Wednesday, Kimbril remained in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $300, and Moore was also still in the jail with bond set at $2,512.60.
Lang and Cook were booked into the jail Tuesday afternoon but released a few hours later on $8,800 and $3,800 bonds, respectively.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Agency.