4 arrested, $20,000 in pills seized in Franklin County fentanyl busts

About 2,500 fentanyl pills with a street value of more than $20,000 were seized in two days of drug busts in Franklin County.
The first was Thursday, when the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Russellville Police Department stopped a vehicle and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Joel Davis, 48, of Spruce Pine and Angel Morgan, 22, of Phil Campbell were in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said deputies found about 1,000 fentanyl pills hidden in Morgan’s clothing.
She was charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davis was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were booked in the Franklin County Detention Center. Davis has been released.
On Friday, investigators arrested Ayanna McCullough, 29, of Russellville and Davontae Goodloe, 26, of Florence after a months-long probe by Franklin County deputies and Russellville police.
The sheriff’s office said the two were found with about 1,500 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. Both were charged with drug trafficking and booked into the detention center. Investigators seized the pills and $4,500 in cash.