4 Alabama students receive college degree before graduating high school

Four North Alabama high school students are about to graduate college before they obtain their high school diploma.
Benjamin Blakely (Athens Bible School), Spencer Holley (Brewer High School), Brylee Lake (Austin High School) and Laci Parham (Austin High School) will receive their Associate of Science degrees from Calhoun Community College this Thursday!
“This should come as no surprise that the power of dual enrollment is truly undeniable,” commented Dr. Jimmy Hodges, Calhoun President. “Each year, our dual enrollment numbers increase within our area high schools, and each year we produce work-ready students to industry before they are even able to finish their high school diploma. These young people are learning hands-on skilled trades in all areas of technology, engineering, business, healthcare as well as cyber security, and are ready to enter the workforce immediately,” added Hodges.
The school will also have 50 high school students who will earn one or more short-term certificates before obtaining their diplomas.
Calhoun looks to increase the number of high school students in their dual enrollment program.
One incentive is through scholarships. 1,100 scholarships will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
