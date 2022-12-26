4 adults, 2 children believed dead after Tennessee house fire

Tennessee authorities believe six people have died in a house fire early Monday morning.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the northern part of the county, where they found a home "fully engulfed in flames."
Multiple agencies are now working to determine the cause of the fire, though no foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff's office. The office's public information officer, Sgt. Gary Howard, said authorities believe four adults and two children died.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox has asked everyone to keep the family in their prayers, calling it "a horrific event and a tragic loss for our community."