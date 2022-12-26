4 adults, 2 children believed dead after Tennessee house fire

 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations around one half inch, with a few
locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges
and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

Weather Alert

...A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee
Valley This Afternoon...

A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible this afternoon as a
quick moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or
flurries will move into northwest portions of Alabama early this
afternoon and spread eastward across the region, eventually tapering
off by early this evening. This will likely occur with temperatures
warming to just above the freezing mark. Precipitation will be
intermittent and any accumulations today are expected to range from
just a trace up to a potential of about one half inch in a few
locations. Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of
experiencing any accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or
travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on
elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on
untreated surface may result in slick spots.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 138 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The onset of very light accumulating snow is expected to occur
between now and 445 PM CST. These light snow bands will reduce
visibilities, but otherwise will amount to only a trace of snow,
with very limited impacts as surface temperatures remain above
freezing.

4 adults, 2 children believed dead after Tennessee house fire

Tennessee fatal fire

Investigators from multiple agencies comb the scene of a fatal fire in Cumberland County, Tenn., on Dec. 26, 2022.

 Courtesy Photo/Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Tennessee authorities believe six people have died in a house fire early Monday morning. 

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the northern part of the county, where they found a home "fully engulfed in flames." 

Multiple agencies are now working to determine the cause of the fire, though no foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff's office. The office's public information officer, Sgt. Gary Howard, said authorities believe four adults and two children died. 

Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox has asked everyone to keep the family in their prayers, calling it "a horrific event and a tragic loss for our community." 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

