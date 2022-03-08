3rd person charged in Lawrence County Christmas Eve murder

A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a Christmas Eve murder in Lawrence County.
Maranda Harville, 42, of Moulton surrendered to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on March 4 for warrants on hindering prosecution and abuse of a corpse.
She was booked in the Lawrence County Jail and released on a $30,000 bond.
This is part of the investigation into the Dec. 24 death of Gavin Hargrove, according to the sheriff’s office. Hargrove died from a gunshot wound to the cheek while being robbed in the home of Timothy Dakota McCrary, authorities said.
McCrary has been charged with capital murder. (Read more HERE)
In mid-January, the sheriff’s office charged Eldon Cordera Shelton with hindering prosecution in connection with Hargrove’s murder. (Read more HERE)
The Hargrove death investigation is ongoing.