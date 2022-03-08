 Skip to main content
3rd person charged in Lawrence County Christmas Eve murder

  • Updated
Maranda Harville

A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a Christmas Eve murder in Lawrence County.

Maranda Harville, 42, of Moulton surrendered to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on March 4 for warrants on hindering prosecution and abuse of a corpse.

She was booked in the Lawrence County Jail and released on a $30,000 bond.

This is part of the investigation into the Dec. 24 death of Gavin Hargrove, according to the sheriff’s office. Hargrove died from a gunshot wound to the cheek while being robbed in the home of Timothy Dakota McCrary, authorities said.

McCrary has been charged with capital murder. (Read more HERE)

In mid-January, the sheriff’s office charged Eldon Cordera Shelton with hindering prosecution in connection with Hargrove’s murder. (Read more HERE)

The Hargrove death investigation is ongoing.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

