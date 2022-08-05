3rd person arrested in Albertville pawn shop raid; sheriff says more arrests expected

UPDATE: Joe Campbell, 47, of Albertville was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 9:20 p.m. Thursday on one count of buying/receiving stolen property. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed Joe Campbell is the son of Wandarine Campbell. The two are among multiple arrests related to a raid at Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
In 2007, Joe Campbell was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States (deal in firearms without a federal firearms license).
-----
From earlier:
Two people have been arrested in connection to a raid involving federal agents at a pawn shop in Albertville.
Wandarine Campbell, 75, of Albertville and Santo Andres, 21, of Albertville are each charged with buying/receiving stolen property. Campbell was released on $50,000 bond less than six hours after her arrest, while Andres remains in the Marshall County Jail.
The two were arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to a raid at Joe's Pawn Shop on U.S. 431 in Albertville. It's unclear what led up to the raid, as the U.S. Secret Service and Marshall County Sheriff's Office have declined to provide details thus far.
The Secret Service is in charge of the case, with help from the sheriff's office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
"They were taking everything out — PlayStations, speakers, everything they could get," said Ryne Jordan, who works at a nearby business. "Police cars and unmarked cars lined up and down the highway, and then an 18-wheeler came in after that and just started loading stuff up."
Officials could be seen loading two 18-wheelers with items from the pawn shop. Jordan said in his time working across the street from the shop, he never suspected criminal activity there.
ATF confirmed firearms were found inside the pawn shop but did not specify how many or what kind. It is also unclear how many people were in the building during the riad.
"They were bringing people out of Joe's Pawn Shop in handcuffs, just one after the other," said Jordan.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said there will be more arrests and charges as the investigation progresses. The sheriff's office plans to hold a press conference Monday with more details about the case.