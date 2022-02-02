3rd man faces capital murder charge in 2021 Huntsville shooting death

A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a 2021 Huntsville murder. Now that he’s out of jail, police want to arrest him on an upgraded charge.
Jonathan Arthur Campbell, 29, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the Sept. 12, 2021, shooting death of Lewonda Mosley. He was released later in the day on $75,000 bond.
Now, the Huntsville Police Department says a capital murder warrant has been issued for Campbell.
Previously, two people - Neville Francis and Clarence Mann - were charged with capital murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the case, police said.
If you have information on Campbell, you can call 911 or 256-722-7100.