3rd man arrested, charged with assault in case of bitten Morgan County deputy

A third individual has been arrested in the case of a Morgan County deputy who had his ear bitten off while responding to a call in the Baileyton area on Dec. 14.
Jail records show Joshua Martin Link, 35, of Baileyton was booked into the Morgan County jail on one count of first-degree assault Wednesday. His bond was set at $100,000. Morgan County Sheriff's Office had announced warrants for Link on Monday and the arrests of two other individuals related to the incident.
The department said at the time that they were aware of Link's location and were not searching for him at the time. Jail records showed a note on Link's warrant to alert investigators when he was arrested.
The injured deputy had joined others in responding to the Dec. 14 call to help medical personnel who were struggling with a psychiatric call on Double S Mountain Road. A struggle between the deputy and a suspect ensued, during which the suspect bit part of the deputy's ear off.
The deputy was transported to an area hospital for treatment and may have to undergo reconstructive surgery in the future, as it was determined the removed portion of ear could not be reattached.