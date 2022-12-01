3rd child dies from flu in Alabama

A third child in Alabama has died from the flu.
That brings the total number of flu-related deaths in Alabama this season to 13.
The Alabama Department of Public Health also saw an increase in flu cases over the last week. About 7.5% of patient visits across the state were related to the flu.
However, some regions are seeing a higher percentage of cases than others. The northeastern region, which includes DeKalb County, reported the worst percentage with nearly 10% of doctor's visits being related to the flu.
Health officials recommend getting the flu vaccine to protect yourself.