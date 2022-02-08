3rd arrest made in 2016 murder of 2 Huntsville teens

A third person has been indicted on murder charges related to the 2016 shooting deaths of two Huntsville teens, records show.
Montarius Brashon Morris, 28, was arrested Feb. 5 after being indicted by a Madison County grand jury on two counts of murder. Court records show Tyrek Jamar and Quintrell Campbell were previously arrested on murder charges related to the case.
Jamar pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in February 2020. He is currently serving a 30-year sentence in prison.
Campbell is scheduled for sentencing in August of this year.
Morris’ indictment says he and others were in the middle of robbing Khayree Austin and Jaylen Cosby when Jamar shot Cosby and Morris "or another participant” shot Austin.