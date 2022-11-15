33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado

Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception.
"We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
He recalled that deadly day from his new home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, 13 floors above the Santa Rosa Sound.
"I'd been on the air, wall-to-wall, for two or three hours before it ever hit, just tracking that line as it kept going from west to east," Dobbs said. "I was telling people that lived in the track of that line, 'You may have severe weather, you may have some damage, you may have some winds, you may have a tornado,' but we don't know — in those days — until it happened."
Dobbs spent the better part of Nov. 15, 1989, on the air, getting reports handed to him by producers. He passed that information along to viewers and listeners within seconds of receiving it.
WAAY 31 had recently purchased a generator, and that was the only thing that kept the station on the air. It was the only local TV station live during the storm.
"The tornado was already on the ground in Huntsville when the warning came out," Dobbs said. "That's so frustrating at that time. We had zero warning."
Zero warning meant zero time to prepare. People driving home from work found themselves trapped in their cars. Those who were lucky enough to make it home may not have had a home for long.
Doppler radar was, as Dobbs put it, just coming of age. The radar sends out two signals — one vertical, one horizontal — and uses echolocation to measure the amount of signal returned the radar. That information can then be used to show where rain is falling, how fast a tornado is moving or in what direction a storm is headed.
In 1989, Redstone Arsenal had a Doppler radar, but the media did not have access to it, as the technology was still being fine-tuned.
"When I think about what could have been, had we been in step with technology at that point, it would have been a world of difference, I'm sure," Dobbs said. "But, 21 people had to die, unfortunately, on that day."
Dobbs spent hours on the air, doing what he could with what little he had, to try and save lives.
It's the days after the storm that stick out the most for Dobbs.
"Our reporting of the damage, all of the deaths and horrendous injuries that were caused by that tornado," Dobbs said. "A lot of people lost arms, legs — heartbreaking, terrible injuries — you never hear about those very much."
Today, Dobbs is grateful that technology has advanced as much as it has. He said it has saved countless lives.
"We had no warning (back then). Really, absolutely no warning except for the generalized warnings that we were giving," Dobbs said. "It's come a long way."
Dobbs would continue at WAAY 31 for decades after the 1989 outbreak, and he was still living in North Alabama when the April 2011 tornado outbreak wiped out his home — with him still in it.
Dobbs' career and dedication to Huntsville will be featured in this week's "Alabama Original," Friday on WAAY 31.