33-year-old man dead following Limestone County crash

An Elkmont man has died following a crash in Limestone County.
ALEA says 33-year-old Edgar Vega was fatally injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree.
The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, on Harvest Road, approximately three miles north of Athens, in Limestone County.
Vega was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, ALEA says.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
