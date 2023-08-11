 Skip to main content
31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Plainview Bears

  • 0
Pruitt

Let's meet the 2023 Plainview High School Bears.

2022 saw the return of legendary high school football coach Dale Pruitt to Plainview High the Bears finished the season 4-6 and although the Bears might have missed out on the postseason Pruitt is happy to be home. "It's home I enjoy it all the kids I've coached I've coached their dads or uncles it's been a joy," Pruitt said.

In 2023 the 11th all-time winningest head coach in Alabama high school football history thinks that some added depth could be the difference maker for his team. "We're playing more kids than we normally do, there are more kids on both sides, so that should help in terms of injuries down the road," Pruitt said.

But win or lose in Rainsville the Bears know they'll have their whole community behind them. "Usually, the fans fill the stands. It's a good crowd and a good atmosphere, we play a lot of teams close here and there are a lot of good rivals." Pruitt said of the atmosphere.

The Bears open their season on August, 25th at home against Priceville.

