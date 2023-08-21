 Skip to main content
31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Pisgah

Pisgah High School

Let's meet the 2023 Pisgah Eagles!

In 2022, the Pisgah Eagles found themselves in the state semifinals for the first time in two decades. However, they fell to Fyffe 41-14. Now, the Eagles are starting 2023 with a fresh record.

"We have a lot of guys who experienced success last year, and that confidence will carry over. Last year is behind us, but the confidence they gained will pay off for them. It's something the guys have discussed, and we're eager to see what 2023 has in store," said Coach Luke Pruitt.

Pisgah aims to replicate the success of last season when they secured 11 wins. To achieve this, they intend to rely on their veteran leaders.

"We possess player leadership. A team can only progress so far under coaches' guidance, but when players lead, they can reach the next level and become exceptional leaders for us," Pruitt noted.

In his sixth season as head coach of the Eagles, Luke Pruitt is committed to taking the necessary steps to advance to the state title.

"This year, we're ready to do whatever it takes. We've already faced challenges this summer, but we're willing to put in the effort needed to overcome obstacles. We believe we have the necessary elements for success," Pruitt emphasized.

The Eagles will kick off their season on September 1st, facing Lexington in Week 1.

