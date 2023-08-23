31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Fyffe Red Devils

The Fyffe Red Devils have been the staple of success for the past nine years, claiming six state titles under Head Coach Paul Benefield since 2014, and they've never posted a losing record since he's been at the helm.
"For the last nine years, since we've been running our offense, we've won a lot of games, and it may not be pretty sometimes, but it's efficient, and we'll do it till we can't," said Head Coach Paul Benefield.
The Red Devils went 15-0 last year and were the only school from North Alabama to raise a blue map at the end of the year. But in 2022, the legendary high school football coach knows he's going to have to lean on that experience yet again.
"They've been practicing for four or five years, and now is their chance to lay it on the line for their school, and we'll see if they can do that. And there aren't no losers left 'cause we get rid of most of them that don't want to play, and the only ones left here are the ones that just want to play football," said Benefield.
For the players, the senior class is hoping for their third championship ring. But even if they don't claim that ring, to just suit up and play at Paul Benefield Stadium is enough.
"Just in the locker room before you even get out there when it's a big game, you can hear the stands, the crowd going crazy. Our fans are amazing. We got a lot of support. It's a lot of pressure, but it's fun," said Fyffe senior Kaden Sharp.
The Red Devils will begin their search for another title Week 1, August 1st, against Geraldine.