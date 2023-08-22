 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 to 109 expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Fort Payne Wildcats

  • 0
fort payne

The Fort Payne Wildcats concluded 2022 with another playoff appearance, marking their fifth consecutive one under Head Coach Chris Elmore, who took over in 2018. As they approach 2023, the Wildcats are hoping to take the next the step.

"We can't control how big or fast we are or how we compare to our opponents, but we can control doing our job the best we can. When we look at film from last year at some of the guys we lost and saw some of the big plays in the game, it wasn't a lack of talent, it was a lack of doing our job the best that we can," said Head Coach Chris Elmore.

The Wildcats are relying on their tight-knit group to contribute to their success this season.

"This is a really close group. We like to have a good time, but everybody is focused when it comes to practice time or working out. But it's a good vibe, I would say," said Fort Payne senior Will Patton.

For Chris Elmore, being the head coach of the Wildcats has fulfilled a lifelong dream.

"Having played there and playing for my dad, it feels surreal sometimes. But it's a joy. To answer your question, it's a great community. Fort Payne has always loved football, and it's different for me now coaching guys whose dads played with me or for my dad, so that's interesting sometimes to have that relationship," said Head Coach Chris Elmore.

The Wildcats will kick off their season this Friday, August 25th, with a home game against Scottsboro.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you