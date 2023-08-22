31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Fort Payne Wildcats

The Fort Payne Wildcats concluded 2022 with another playoff appearance, marking their fifth consecutive one under Head Coach Chris Elmore, who took over in 2018. As they approach 2023, the Wildcats are hoping to take the next the step.
"We can't control how big or fast we are or how we compare to our opponents, but we can control doing our job the best we can. When we look at film from last year at some of the guys we lost and saw some of the big plays in the game, it wasn't a lack of talent, it was a lack of doing our job the best that we can," said Head Coach Chris Elmore.
The Wildcats are relying on their tight-knit group to contribute to their success this season.
"This is a really close group. We like to have a good time, but everybody is focused when it comes to practice time or working out. But it's a good vibe, I would say," said Fort Payne senior Will Patton.
For Chris Elmore, being the head coach of the Wildcats has fulfilled a lifelong dream.
"Having played there and playing for my dad, it feels surreal sometimes. But it's a joy. To answer your question, it's a great community. Fort Payne has always loved football, and it's different for me now coaching guys whose dads played with me or for my dad, so that's interesting sometimes to have that relationship," said Head Coach Chris Elmore.
The Wildcats will kick off their season this Friday, August 25th, with a home game against Scottsboro.