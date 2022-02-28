31 colleges, universities temporarily waive application fees for Alabama high school students

After thousands of high school students participated in October’s college application campaign, colleges and universities across the U.S. have decided to again waive online application fees so students who missed the fall event can apply this week.
The spring campaign ends Saturday. Monica Mack, Alabama College Application Campaign coordinator, said more than 25,000 participated in October, and she hopes that any student who didn’t apply then takes the opportunity to do so this week.
The following colleges and universities are participating. Those that require a code or additional action are noted:
- Alabama State University — Select “waiver option” when applying;
- Allen University (South Carolina) — Use code “ALCAC2022”;
- Andrew College (Georgia);
- Athens State University;
- Auburn University at Montgomery;
- Faulkner University — Use code “ALCAC2022”;
- Florida Southern College (Florida);
- Huntingdon College;
- Jacksonville State University — Use code “ALCAC2022”;
- Marion Military Institute — Use code “ALCAC2022”;
- Maryville College (Tennessee);
- Mississippi College (Mississippi);
- Spring Hill College — Use code “ALCAC2022”;
- Talladega College — Use code “ALCAC2022”;
- Troy University — Use code “ALCAC2022”;
- University of Alabama;
- University of Alabama in Huntsville — Use code “ALCAC2022”;
- University of Montevallo;
- University of North Alabama;
- University of South Alabama — Use code “ALCAC2022”;
- University of Tennessee Southern;
- University of West Alabama — Use code “ALCAC2022”;
- University of West Georgia (Georgia);
- Alabama Community College System;
- Bevill State Community College;
- Bishop State Community College;
- Gadsden State Community College;
- Northeast Alabama Community College;
- Shelton State Community College;
- Southern Union State Community College;
- Trenholm State Community College; and
- Wallace Community College-Dothan.
Students are encouraged to reach out to their local school counselor for more information or help applying. Families can also get tips on college scholarships and related resources at Alabama Possible’s Cash for College website here.