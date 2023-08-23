31 Alert Days in effect today through Friday ahead of more dangerous heat

*31 Alert Days in effect Wednesday through Friday ahead of dangerous heat*
*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 8 p.m. Thursday*
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday's high temperatures will sit in the upper 90s with only the slightest hint of a breeze. 31 Alert Days remain in effect Wednesday through Friday as a result of peak "feels like" temperatures reaching between 105-110 degrees, each day.
Saturday remains quite warm as well with highs in the upper 90s yet again with muggy conditions persisting.
We finally catch a break from the heat on Sunday, with highs making it only to the low 90s but sunny skies sticking around. We'll cool off even more next workweek with the influx of scattered rain on Monday night and Tuesday morning thanks to a weak cold front moving through the region. As a result, high temperatures will sit comfortably in the mid-80s each day.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Peak heat index 110. Wind: E 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: E 5 MPH.