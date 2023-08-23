 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

31 Alert Days in effect today through Friday ahead of more dangerous heat

*31 Alert Days in effect Wednesday through Friday ahead of dangerous heat*

*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 8 p.m. Thursday*

Heat Advisory in effect

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday's high temperatures will sit in the upper 90s with only the slightest hint of a breeze. 31 Alert Days remain in effect Wednesday through Friday as a result of peak "feels like" temperatures reaching between 105-110 degrees, each day.

31 Alert Days in effect today through Friday

Saturday remains quite warm as well with highs in the upper 90s yet again with muggy conditions persisting.

We finally catch a break from the heat on Sunday, with highs making it only to the low 90s but sunny skies sticking around. We'll cool off even more next workweek with the influx of scattered rain on Monday night and Tuesday morning thanks to a weak cold front moving through the region. As a result, high temperatures will sit comfortably in the mid-80s each day.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Peak heat index 110. Wind: E 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: E 5 MPH.

