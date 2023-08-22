31 Alert Days: Highs approach 100 Wednesday through Friday

*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 8 PM Tuesday*
*31 Alert Days for dangerous heat in effect Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.*
Another day, another round of big time summer heat! Temperatures are in the 90s for the third straight afternoon. You can expect mainly clear skies overnight with lows in the mid 70s.
31 Alert Days are in effect for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as a result of high temperatures near 100 and heat index values upwards of 110. It is crucial to stay hydrated, spend as little time as possible outdoors, and make sure you are staying mindful of how hot asphalt surfaces and the interiors of cars can get.
Despite the dangerous heat, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. By Sunday, high temperatures will sit only in the low 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend and will remain possible next week. Highs next week are expected to fall to the 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: NE 3-6 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Wind: ENE 4-8 MPH.