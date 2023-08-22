 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

31 Alert Days: Highs approach 100 Wednesday through Friday

Heat Index

*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 8 PM Tuesday*

*31 Alert Days for dangerous heat in effect Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.*

Another day, another round of big time summer heat! Temperatures are in the 90s for the third straight afternoon. You can expect mainly clear skies overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

31 Alert Days are in effect for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as a result of high temperatures near 100 and heat index values upwards of 110. It is crucial to stay hydrated, spend as little time as possible outdoors, and make sure you are staying mindful of how hot asphalt surfaces and the interiors of cars can get.

Despite the dangerous heat, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. By Sunday, high temperatures will sit only in the low 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend and will remain possible next week. Highs next week are expected to fall to the 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: NE 3-6 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Wind: ENE 4-8 MPH.

