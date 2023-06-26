31 Alert Days: Excessive Heat likely Thursday, Friday and Saturday

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather Team has issued 31 Alert Days for Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the the threat of excessive heat.
Dry and hot conditions will be the prevailing theme for the next several days.
Tonight will be clear and seasonable with lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 90s. Slightly lower humidity means the heat index shouldn't be too different from actual temperatures.
Wednesday will be slightly hotter and more humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s while the heat index could climb to the upper 90s.
The worst of the heat will arrive Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. The heat index could climb as high as 110!
The only thing that could prevent us from getting this hot is some rain. Storm chances are low Thursday and Friday, but will become more likely this weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 80s and low 90s in the days leading up to the 4th of July.
TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: W 3-7 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: NW 7-14 MPH.