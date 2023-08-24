 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties in northern Alabama.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

31 Alert Day: Today could be our hottest day of the week so use caution

Heat alerts for today across the Tennessee Valley

*31 Alert Days continue through Saturday due to extreme heat*

*Excessive Heat WARNING now in effect for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 p.m. Friday*

*Heat Advisory continues for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 p.m. Friday*

Highs remain in the upper 90s through Saturday. Some locations could touch 100 degrees each afternoon. Heat index values in the Shoals and along the Interstate 65 corridor will peak between 110 and 112 degrees today and tomorrow while reaching 108 over Sand Mountain.

Continue practicing heat safety by limiting your time outdoors if possible. Stay hydrated and wear loose, light-colored clothing. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors. Bring your pets inside too.

A weak cold front brings some heat relief Sunday. While still hot, temperatures drop slightly into the mid-90s. Scattered showers and storms also return to the forecast Sunday through Tuesday as the front lingers nearby. Highs will eventually drop into the 80s by next Tuesday or Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, extremely hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index between 108 and 112. Wind: S 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5 MPH.

