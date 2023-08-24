31 Alert Day: Today could be our hottest day of the week so use caution

*31 Alert Days continue through Saturday due to extreme heat*
*Excessive Heat WARNING now in effect for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 p.m. Friday*
*Heat Advisory continues for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 p.m. Friday*
Highs remain in the upper 90s through Saturday. Some locations could touch 100 degrees each afternoon. Heat index values in the Shoals and along the Interstate 65 corridor will peak between 110 and 112 degrees today and tomorrow while reaching 108 over Sand Mountain.
Continue practicing heat safety by limiting your time outdoors if possible. Stay hydrated and wear loose, light-colored clothing. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors. Bring your pets inside too.
A weak cold front brings some heat relief Sunday. While still hot, temperatures drop slightly into the mid-90s. Scattered showers and storms also return to the forecast Sunday through Tuesday as the front lingers nearby. Highs will eventually drop into the 80s by next Tuesday or Wednesday.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, extremely hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index between 108 and 112. Wind: S 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5 MPH.