...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

31 Alert Day: The heat builds over the next 3 days, use caution if you must be outdoors

Heat Advisory in effect for all of the area

*Wednesday through Friday are 31 Alert Days for extreme heat.*

*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 8 p.m. Thursday*

Intense heat continues for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs through Saturday will reach the upper 90s. Some locations may briefly touch 100 each afternoon while heat index values peak between 105 and 110 degrees.

Remember to limit your time outdoors this week if possible. If you must be outside, stay cool, stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks inside or in the shade.

There is a low chance for a pop-up storm Thursday through Saturday but it won't be enough to cool us down. By Sunday, a weak cold front will bring slightly better chances for spotty storms and some heat relief. Highs drop into the low 90s Sunday then fall into the 80s next week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Peak heat index 110. Wind: E 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: E 5 MPH.

