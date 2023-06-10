31 ALERT DAY: Severe weather threat Sunday evening

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather Team has issued a 31 Alert Day for Sunday. 31 Alert Days are our new way of highlighting those days when the weather could significantly impact you and your family.
Numerous rounds of scattered thunderstorms will be possible across North Alabama from late tonight through Sunday. However, the best chance at severe weather will be Sunday evening.
A cold front is forecast to produce widespread thunderstorms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds as well as large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Tennessee Valley in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.
If multiple rounds of storms pass over the same area, flash flooding may come into play for isolated locations. Most of North Alabama can expect 0.5 to 1" of rainfall. The rain will be welcome considering much of North Alabama is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App for the latest updates on Sunday's severe weather threat, plus access to our three live doppler radars.