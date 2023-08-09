31 Alert Day: Severe weather is possible again today and into the overnight hours tonight

*Wednesday is a 31 Alert Day for severe storms this afternoon and tonight*
This morning is starting off dry with patchy dense fog. While the fog is not as widespread as yesterday morning, plan on an extra 5 to 10 minutes getting to work and school.
Several rounds of strong to severe storms are expected across North Alabama this afternoon and overnight. Storms could begin as early as 2 p.m. today in northwest Alabama. It is difficult to pinpoint exact times for each round of storms. In general, severe weather will be possible through 6 a.m. Thursday. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat with any storms. The risk for hail and tornadoes is low but not zero.
Because severe storms will be possible overnight, make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings while you're sleeping. Heavy rain and storms continue for the Thursday morning drive but will become more scattered by the afternoon.
Additional showers and storms are possible this weekend and early next week. Storm coverage looks to be slightly lower, which will push our temperatures back into the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Strong storms after 2 p.m. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.