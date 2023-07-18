31 ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorm threat late this afternoon and this evening

A 31 Alert Day has been issued for all of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for today due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the forecast.
A complex of thunderstorms is expected to move through Middle Tennessee this afternoon, then arrive in North Alabama this evening. The general timeline for thunderstorms in our area will be 5-10 pm. Those farther north have the greatest risk of experiencing severe weather, but it will be possible for the entire area.
Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. Large hail will be possible as well. The tornado threat is low, but it can't be ruled out.
We will be monitoring the potential for additional thunderstorms from Middle Tennessee to northeast Alabama late tonight through Wednesday. If these materialize, they could pose an additional threat for severe weather and flooding rain.
Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for Madison and Morgan Counties, but both the air quality and visibility have improved dramatically since this morning. Smoke should continue to clear out of the area moving forward.
High heat and humidity remain in the forecast for the next several days. Forecast highs Wednesday through Friday are in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices are expected to climb above 100 each of those days as long as rain doesn't interfere.
A cold front will bring us a good chance at showers and storms Friday through early Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend forecast looks much more comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lower humidity.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Chance of storms. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 6-12 MPH.