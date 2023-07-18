 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

31 ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorm threat late this afternoon and this evening

31 Alert Day

A 31 Alert Day has been issued for all of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for today due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the forecast.

A complex of thunderstorms is expected to move through Middle Tennessee this afternoon, then arrive in North Alabama this evening. The general timeline for thunderstorms in our area will be 5-10 pm. Those farther north have the greatest risk of experiencing severe weather, but it will be possible for the entire area.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. Large hail will be possible as well. The tornado threat is low, but it can't be ruled out.

Tuesday Severe Weather Risk

We will be monitoring the potential for additional thunderstorms from Middle Tennessee to northeast Alabama late tonight through Wednesday. If these materialize, they could pose an additional threat for severe weather and flooding rain.

Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for Madison and Morgan Counties, but both the air quality and visibility have improved dramatically since this morning. Smoke should continue to clear out of the area moving forward.

High heat and humidity remain in the forecast for the next several days. Forecast highs Wednesday through Friday are in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices are expected to climb above 100 each of those days as long as rain doesn't interfere.

A cold front will bring us a good chance at showers and storms Friday through early Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend forecast looks much more comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lower humidity.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of storms. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 6-12 MPH.

