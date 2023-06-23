31 Alert Day: Severe storms possible Sunday

A 31 Alert Day has been issued for the threat of severe weather late Sunday into Sunday night.
Scattered storms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected to impact North Alabama mainly between 7 pm Sunday and 4 am Monday.
Heavy downpours may also lead to isolated flash flooding. The tornado threat appears low at this time, but can't be completely ruled out.
Thunderstorms will also be possible Sunday morning and early afternoon. These will pose a low threat for severe weather as well.
