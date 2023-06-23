 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

31 Alert Day: Severe storms possible Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
31 Alert Day

A 31 Alert Day has been issued for the threat of severe weather late Sunday into Sunday night.

Scattered storms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected to impact North Alabama mainly between 7 pm Sunday and 4 am Monday.

Heavy downpours may also lead to isolated flash flooding. The tornado threat appears low at this time, but can't be completely ruled out.

SPC Outlook

Thunderstorms will also be possible Sunday morning and early afternoon. These will pose a low threat for severe weather as well.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App for the latest updates on the severe weather threat.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you