31 ALERT DAY: Severe storms expected Monday afternoon

*Monday is a 31 Alert Day for the threat of severe weather.*
Aside from a stray shower, your morning commute will stay dry with temperatures in the low 70s. By midday, a line of strong to severe storms is expected to take shape to our west. These storms will quickly intensify as they move into North Alabama.
Here is the timeline for severe storms in your area.
Shoals: 11 AM - 2 PM
I-65 Corridor and Huntsville: Noon - 3 PM
Sand Mountain: 1 PM - 4 PM
Damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH will be the main threat today. Large hail and very heavy rain will also accompany these severe storms. The tornado threat is low but a brief spin up can't be ruled out.
Stay weather aware throughout the day by downloading the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App. You can track storms in real-time and will get the latest watches and warnings for your area.
Showers and storms remain in the forecast all week. Wednesday in particular will pose another threat for strong to severe storms. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible over the next seven days. High temperatures hover in the upper 80s to low 90s.
MONDAY: Strong to severe storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.