31 ALERT DAY: More extreme heat and more strong storms Friday

Friday is a 31 Alert Day for extreme heat. Another 31 Alert Day remains in place for Saturday.
*Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for all counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 PM Saturday.
*Heat Advisory has been extended for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 PM Saturday.
Extreme heat continues Friday. Actual temperatures will approach 100 degrees while the heat index may get as high as 112 degrees this afternoon. Take this heat seriously and limit strenuous activity outside.
Showers and storms will also be possible again this afternoon and evening. Just like yesterday, we will be watching clusters of storms diving in from the north as well as pop up storms that may develop. Gusty winds and large hail are the threats to watch.
Saturday will be another toasty day with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values approaching 110. Temperatures will gradually improve in time for 4th of July but storm chances are not going anywhere next week.
FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered strong storms. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S to W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.