Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT Saturday. For the Heat Advisory, until 11 AM CDT
this morning.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

31 ALERT DAY: More extreme heat and more strong storms Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Friday Feels Like
Carson Meredith

Friday is a 31 Alert Day for extreme heat. Another 31 Alert Day remains in place for Saturday.

*Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for all counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 PM Saturday.

*Heat Advisory has been extended for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 PM Saturday.

Extreme heat continues Friday. Actual temperatures will approach 100 degrees while the heat index may get as high as 112 degrees this afternoon. Take this heat seriously and limit strenuous activity outside.

Showers and storms will also be possible again this afternoon and evening. Just like yesterday, we will be watching clusters of storms diving in from the north as well as pop up storms that may develop. Gusty winds and large hail are the threats to watch.

Saturday will be another toasty day with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values approaching 110. Temperatures will gradually improve in time for 4th of July but storm chances are not going anywhere next week.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered strong storms. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S to W 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.

