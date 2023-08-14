31 Alert Day Monday for dangerous heat, plus severe storms coming overnight

*A 31 Alert Day is in effect for Monday from 10am- 8pm for dangerous heat*
Monday is a 31 Alert Day for dangerous heat with high temperatures rising to the upper 90s with "feels like" temperatures making it close to 115. This is extremely dangerous heat where asphalt and concrete surfaces can reach to 150 degrees and cars can become dangerously hot in only a matter of minutes. Please be mindful of everything and everyone you love today. It is also important to stay hydrated and take frequently breaks indoors in the air conditioning whenever possible.
Overnight tonight, the weather focus changes from the extreme heat to some severe storms. The storms, attached to a cold front, will begin to move into the Shoals and travel southeast throughout the rest of the region starting close to midnight and lasting all throughout the night and early morning. Many of us will wake up to remaining showers and storms first thing on Tuesday morning but those will be dried out and out of the way by lunchtime.
The good news of the week is the powerful cold front will really help out temperatures leaving us with mid-week highs in the mid-80s. What a nice change of pace! The sunshine sticks around for the rest of the workweek and even into the weekend.
MONDAY: 31 Alert Day for dangerous heat. PM severe storms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Severe storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH. Chance of rain 50%.