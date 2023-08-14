 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

31 Alert Day Monday for dangerous heat, plus severe storms coming overnight

  • Updated
  • 0

*A 31 Alert Day is in effect for Monday from 10am- 8pm for dangerous heat*

31 Alert Day Monday

Monday is a 31 Alert Day for dangerous heat with high temperatures rising to the upper 90s with "feels like" temperatures making it close to 115. This is extremely dangerous heat where asphalt and concrete surfaces can reach to 150 degrees and cars can become dangerously hot in only a matter of minutes. Please be mindful of everything and everyone you love today. It is also important to stay hydrated and take frequently breaks indoors in the air conditioning whenever possible.

Monday Forecast

Overnight tonight, the weather focus changes from the extreme heat to some severe storms. The storms, attached to a cold front, will begin to move into the Shoals and travel southeast throughout the rest of the region starting close to midnight and lasting all throughout the night and early morning. Many of us will wake up to remaining showers and storms first thing on Tuesday morning but those will be dried out and out of the way by lunchtime.

Monday Night Severe Weather Risk

The good news of the week is the powerful cold front will really help out temperatures leaving us with mid-week highs in the mid-80s. What a nice change of pace! The sunshine sticks around for the rest of the workweek and even into the weekend.

MONDAY: 31 Alert Day for dangerous heat. PM severe storms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Severe storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH. Chance of rain 50%.

