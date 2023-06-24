31 Alert Day issued for Sunday

The WAAY 31 StormTracker team has issued a 31 Alert Day for Sunday, June 25, with severe weather expected. Midday storms will make their way into the Tennessee Valley around lunchtime. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. This particular line will continue to travel south and be out of our system by late afternoon.
A second round of storms will be possible Sunday evening across the Tennessee Valley. If the atmosphere recovers from the first round of storms, this second round could pose a threat for both damaging wind and large hail.
Monday features some left over morning showers just behind the cold front with highs in the low 90s, yet again. Tuesday and Wednesday will be beautiful summer days with mostly sunshine overhead and high temperatures in the low 90s.
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday feature chances for midday rain but no day will be a washout. High temperatures will sit in the mid-90s to close out the week.
SUNDAY: 31 Alert Day. On-and-off storms. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: SW 10-15, gusts 45+ mph.