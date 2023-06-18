31 Alert Day issued for Sunday night and Monday morning

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Team has issused a 31 Alert Day for severe weather Sunday night and Monday morning.
The biggest threats include tornadoes, hail, and damaging straight line winds. Western counties are in a Tornado Watch until 2 AM Monday morning. Most of the Tennessee Valley remains in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather with north eastern Sand Mountain in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather.
The WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather team will be monitoring the situation round-the-clock.
