31 Alert Day issued for Sunday night and Monday morning

  Updated
The WAAY 31 StormTracker Team has issused a 31 Alert Day for severe weather Sunday night and Monday morning.

Tornado Watch in effect through 2 AM

The biggest threats include tornadoes, hail, and damaging straight line winds. Western counties are in a Tornado Watch until 2 AM Monday morning. Most of the Tennessee Valley remains in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather with north eastern Sand Mountain in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather team will be monitoring the situation round-the-clock.

