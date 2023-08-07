31 Alert Day in effect today for severe storms

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, Madison, southeastern Limestone, northern Morgan, east central Lawrence and southeastern Lincoln Counties through 1230 PM CDT... At 1146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Hazel Green to 6 miles northwest of Trinity. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Trinity and Triana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH