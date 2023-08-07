31 Alert Day in effect today for severe storms

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 100 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
Madison, southeastern Limestone, northern Morgan, east central
Lawrence and southeastern Lincoln Counties through 1230 PM CDT...

At 1146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Hazel Green to 6 miles
northwest of Trinity. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal,
Meridianville, Hazel Green, Trinity and Triana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for
north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle
Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
601 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

31 Alert Day in effect today for severe storms

  • Updated
  • 0

*Monday is a 31 Alert Day for the threat of severe weather.*

31 Alert Day in effect today for severe storms

Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to move east throughout North Alabama for much of the day today. Damaging straight line winds of 60-70 mph and large hail are the biggest threats. As a result, the Shoals is in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather today while the rest of the Valley is in a level 3/5 risk. We do not often see so much of our area in a 3/5, so this is a system that needs to be taken seriously.

Monday's Severe Weather Risks

Here is the timeline for severe storms in your area.

Shoals: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Interstate 65 Corridor and Huntsville: Noon - 3 PM

Sand Mountain: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Just a reminder, our soil is already incredibly saturated thanks to this weekend's storms. This puts large trees in a compromised position that combined with strong winds, could lead to lots of falling debris. Stay indoors and off the roads when thunder is roaring this afternoon.

Monday Afternoon Forecast

The stormy weather pattern is ours to keep as we are also under severe weather risks both Tuesday and Wednesday with more damaging winds, torrential rain, and hail the biggest threats. Tuesday's storms will be in the afternoon and evening, while Wednesday's will sit in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures for the foreseeable future will sit in the upper 80s with scattered rain and storm chances continuing into this weekend.

MONDAY: Strong to severe storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: WSW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

