31 Alert Day in effect today for severe storms

*Monday is a 31 Alert Day for the threat of severe weather.*
Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to move east throughout North Alabama for much of the day today. Damaging straight line winds of 60-70 mph and large hail are the biggest threats. As a result, the Shoals is in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather today while the rest of the Valley is in a level 3/5 risk. We do not often see so much of our area in a 3/5, so this is a system that needs to be taken seriously.
Here is the timeline for severe storms in your area.
Shoals: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Interstate 65 Corridor and Huntsville: Noon - 3 PM
Sand Mountain: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Just a reminder, our soil is already incredibly saturated thanks to this weekend's storms. This puts large trees in a compromised position that combined with strong winds, could lead to lots of falling debris. Stay indoors and off the roads when thunder is roaring this afternoon.
The stormy weather pattern is ours to keep as we are also under severe weather risks both Tuesday and Wednesday with more damaging winds, torrential rain, and hail the biggest threats. Tuesday's storms will be in the afternoon and evening, while Wednesday's will sit in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures for the foreseeable future will sit in the upper 80s with scattered rain and storm chances continuing into this weekend.
MONDAY: Strong to severe storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: WSW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.