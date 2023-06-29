31 Alert Day: Highs near 100, heat index values over 110 possible Friday

Thursday is a 31 Alert Day for extreme heat. 31 Alert Days also remain in place for Friday and Saturday.
*Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin Counties until 8 PM Friday.
*Heat Advisory in effect for Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Lincoln, Madison and Morgan Counties until 11 AM Friday. These counties will be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 AM to 8 PM Friday.
A cluster of storms diving south could impact parts of the Tennessee Valley late today. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 pm for North Alabama. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible with the strongest storms. The rain and clouds will likely cool us down below dangerous levels for the rest of the day.
Extreme heat will be likely on Friday with highs near 100 and heat index values over 110. Take this heat seriously and limit strenuous activity outside.
Saturday will be another toasty day with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values well over 100. Temperatures will gradually improve early next week, falling to the mid 90s Sunday and the low 90s on Monday and the 4th of July.
Isolated storms will be possible tomorrow, but confidence is higher in scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday. We will likely keep this stormy pattern around all of next week as well.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warm & muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: S 3-6 MPH.
FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Isolated storms possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs near 100. Wind: SE to W 5-10 MPH.