31 Alert Day: Highs near 100, heat index values over 110 possible Friday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
418 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN              LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
DECATUR, FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON,
MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO,
SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

Weather Alert

...A gust front (non thunderstorm wind gust) will impact portions of
northwestern Marshall, western Jackson, Madison, Limestone, eastern
Lauderdale, northern Morgan and northeastern Lawrence Counties
through 400 PM CDT...

At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front (non
thunderstorm wind gust) along a line extending from 6 miles
northwest of Skyline to Huntsville to 7 miles east of Lexington.
Movement was south at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Scottsboro, Moores Mill,
Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Owens Cross Roads and Rogersville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for
north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

31 Alert Day: Highs near 100, heat index values over 110 possible Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Forecast Heat Index

Thursday is a 31 Alert Day for extreme heat. 31 Alert Days also remain in place for Friday and Saturday.

*Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin Counties until 8 PM Friday.

*Heat Advisory in effect for Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Lincoln, Madison and Morgan Counties until 11 AM Friday. These counties will be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 AM to 8 PM Friday.

A cluster of storms diving south could impact parts of the Tennessee Valley late today. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 pm for North Alabama. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible with the strongest storms. The rain and clouds will likely cool us down below dangerous levels for the rest of the day.

Extreme heat will be likely on Friday with highs near 100 and heat index values over 110. Take this heat seriously and limit strenuous activity outside.

Saturday will be another toasty day with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values well over 100. Temperatures will gradually improve early next week, falling to the mid 90s Sunday and the low 90s on Monday and the 4th of July.

Isolated storms will be possible tomorrow, but confidence is higher in scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday. We will likely keep this stormy pattern around all of next week as well.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warm & muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: S 3-6 MPH.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Isolated storms possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs near 100. Wind: SE to W 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you