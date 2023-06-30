31 ALERT DAY: High heat and severe storm threat stick around this weekend

Friday is a 31 Alert Day for extreme heat. Another 31 Alert Day remains in place for Saturday.
*Excessive Heat Warning in effect for all counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 p.m. Saturday.
*Heat Advisory in effect for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.
Intense heat will remain a hazard this weekend. Forecast highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values as high as 105-112 will be possible.
It won't be as hot as feared if rain develops. Storm chances the rest of Friday appear low. However, any storms that do form could quickly turn severe with damaging wind and large hail possible.
These same threats will be in play this weekend. The best chance at storms will be in the afternoons and early evenings, but can't be ruled out during other time frames. Next week will feature daily storm chances. This wet pattern will help cool temperatures down near average for early July.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SE 3-6 MPH.
SATURDAY: Heat index up to 110. Scattered storms possible. Chance of rain: 40%. Highs in the upper 90s. Wind: WSW 5-10 MPH.