...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

31 ALERT DAY: High heat and severe storm threat stick around this weekend

Heat Alerts

Friday is a 31 Alert Day for extreme heat. Another 31 Alert Day remains in place for Saturday.

*Excessive Heat Warning in effect for all counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 p.m. Saturday.

*Heat Advisory in effect for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Intense heat will remain a hazard this weekend. Forecast highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values as high as 105-112 will be possible.

It won't be as hot as feared if rain develops. Storm chances the rest of Friday appear low. However, any storms that do form could quickly turn severe with damaging wind and large hail possible.

These same threats will be in play this weekend. The best chance at storms will be in the afternoons and early evenings, but can't be ruled out during other time frames. Next week will feature daily storm chances. This wet pattern will help cool temperatures down near average for early July.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SE 3-6 MPH.

SATURDAY: Heat index up to 110. Scattered storms possible. Chance of rain: 40%. Highs in the upper 90s. Wind: WSW 5-10 MPH.

