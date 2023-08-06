31 Alert Day for severe weather issued for Monday afternoon

** A 31 Alert Day for severe weather is in effect for Monday**
Monday morning will start out mostly dry but by the afternoon and through Monday evening, severe thunderstorms will be moving through the area. Much of the Tennessee Valley is in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather and our counties east of I-59 are in a level 3/5 risk. The biggest threats are damaging straight line winds, similar to Sunday's, hail, and isolated tornado potential.
The storms will develop around 11am in the northern Shoals and our western Tennessee counties and then will travel east, diagonally crossing over I-65 and into Athens and the Huntsville Metro by about 1pm. The system will slow but continue to track east bringing widespread storms, gusty winds, hail, and torrential downpours to Sand Mountain for much of the late afternoon and evening.
The system will eventually clear out of our system by bedtime and conditions will be dry and significantly less cloudy as we head to bed on Monday night. Monday's high temperatures will sit near 90 degrees.
Tuesday afternoon brings more widespread rain and storms to the Valley. High temperatures for the day only making it to the mid-80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 60% Highs in the low 90s. Wind: WSW 8-18 MPH.