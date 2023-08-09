31 Alert Day for severe weather in effect for Wednesday and Thursday

*Wednesday and Thursday are 31 Alert Days for severe storms*
Several rounds of strong to severe storms are expected across North Alabama this afternoon, overnight, and early Thursday morning. Two main rounds of storms are expected throughout the severe weather window.
Storms will start in Western Tennessee and in the Shoals around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. This system will continue to track east and will cross over Interstate 65 and make its way into Decatur and the Huntsville Metro around 5 p.m. For this reason, you may want to leave work a bit early, or stay later so that you are not on the road during the early dinnertime. This round of storms will continue to track east into Sand Mountain starting at around 7 p.m. and lasting through bedtime bringing 60-70 mph winds, hail, and brief tornadoes possible.
Round two of storms will enter into the Shoals around midnight and will continue to track east throughout much of the night. This round of storms brings all modes of severe weather possible, including brief tornadoes. Since this is a nocturnal system, it is vital that you have the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App and that you have the notification sounds turned on. This is the fastest way for our team to wake you up and alert you to severe weather in the immediate tonight.
The severe weather threat will be out of the way by late breakfast time on Thursday, so prepare to wake up to continued storm coverage first thing on Thursday morning. Scattered storms will remain in the forecast through the late morning and into the afternoon but these storms do not presently pose a severe threat.
Friday through Monday feature isolated rain chances each day, but no day will be an absolute wash-out. High temperatures will sit in the mid and upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, low 90s to close out the work-week and back to the upper 80s to start next workweek.
WEDNESDAY: Strong storms after 2 p.m. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: SSW 10-15 MPH.