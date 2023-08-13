31 Alert Day for dangerous heat on Monday, plus more severe weather on the way

*A 31 Alert Day is in effect for Monday from 10am- 8pm for dangerous heat*
The remaining strong and severe storms are tracking south east and exiting our counties. Some left over rain will remain in the forecast through dinnertime but by the time we all head to bed Sunday night, sky conditions will be mostly cloudy but we will be dry.
Monday is a 31 Alert Day for dangerous heat with high temperatures sitting in the upper 90s with "feels like" temperatures sitting between 110-112 degrees. This is the heat that you cannot beat, instead it is crucial to hydrate and make sure that you are taking frequent breaks in the AC to stay safe. By the time we get to dinnertime and beyond on Monday, the weather-story changes from the heat to now, severe weather. Our far northern counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather Monday evening and through the overnight hours. A cold front moving through will bring torrential rain, gusty winds, and isolated pockets of hail throughout the wee-hours of the morning and extending into wake-up time on Tuesday.
Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast Tuesday morning and early afternoon. By late afternoon, conditions will be dry and the sun will start to come out, but thanks to the powerful cold front from the night before, high temperatures for the day will rise only to the mid-80s.
Sunshine persists for the rest of the work-week and even into the upcoming weekend! High temperatures will sit in the mid-80s mid-week but will rebound to the low 90s as we close out the week and head into the weekend.
TONIGHT: Storms ending, mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: 31 Alert Day for dangerous heat. PM severe storms. Highs in the upper 90s. Wind: WSW 10 MPH. Chance of rain 30%.