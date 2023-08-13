 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 and 115 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

31 Alert Day for dangerous heat on Monday, plus more severe weather on the way

  • Updated
  • 0

*A 31 Alert Day is in effect for Monday from 10am- 8pm for dangerous heat*

The remaining strong and severe storms are tracking south east and exiting our counties. Some left over rain will remain in the forecast through dinnertime but by the time we all head to bed Sunday night, sky conditions will be mostly cloudy but we will be dry.

Sunday Evening Forecast

Monday is a 31 Alert Day for dangerous heat with high temperatures sitting in the upper 90s with "feels like" temperatures sitting between 110-112 degrees. This is the heat that you cannot beat, instead it is crucial to hydrate and make sure that you are taking frequent breaks in the AC to stay safe. By the time we get to dinnertime and beyond on Monday, the weather-story changes from the heat to now, severe weather. Our far northern counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather Monday evening and through the overnight hours. A cold front moving through will bring torrential rain, gusty winds, and isolated pockets of hail throughout the wee-hours of the morning and extending into wake-up time on Tuesday.

31 Alert Day issued for dangerous heat on Monday

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast Tuesday morning and early afternoon. By late afternoon, conditions will be dry and the sun will start to come out, but thanks to the powerful cold front from the night before, high temperatures for the day will rise only to the mid-80s.

Monday night severe weather risk

Sunshine persists for the rest of the work-week and even into the upcoming weekend! High temperatures will sit in the mid-80s mid-week but will rebound to the low 90s as we close out the week and head into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Storms ending, mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: 31 Alert Day for dangerous heat. PM severe storms. Highs in the upper 90s. Wind: WSW 10 MPH. Chance of rain 30%.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores