31 Alert Day for dangerous heat issued for Monday, Aug 14

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Team has issued a 31 Alert Day for Monday, August 14, from 10am - 8pm ahead of dangerous heat expected across the Valley.
Peak Heat Index temperatures for the day will sit between 110-112 degrees. With heat of this magnitude, it is crucial to make sure that you are staying hydrated and that if you are outdoors, you are taking frequent breaks inside in the air conditioning.
Reminder:
Heat Exhaustion takes place when one feels faint of dizzy, has excessive sweating, has a rapid yet weak pulse, and muscle cramps. If this occurs, head indoors, place a cold compress on head, neck, and shoulders, and make sure to hydrate.
Heat Stroke occurs when one has a throbbing headache, stops sweating, has a strong and rapid pulse, or loses consciousness. If Heat Stroke occurs, that is no longer something that can be treated at home, 9-1-1 needs to be called immediately.