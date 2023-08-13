 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 and 115 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

31 Alert Day for dangerous heat issued for Monday, Aug 14

  • Updated
  • 0
31 Alert Day

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Team has issued a 31 Alert Day for Monday, August 14, from 10am - 8pm ahead of dangerous heat expected across the Valley.

Peak Heat Index temperatures for the day will sit between 110-112 degrees. With heat of this magnitude, it is crucial to make sure that you are staying hydrated and that if you are outdoors, you are taking frequent breaks inside in the air conditioning.

Reminder:

Heat Exhaustion takes place when one feels faint of dizzy, has excessive sweating, has a rapid yet weak pulse, and muscle cramps. If this occurs, head indoors, place a cold compress on head, neck, and shoulders, and make sure to hydrate.

Heat Stroke occurs when one has a throbbing headache, stops sweating, has a strong and rapid pulse, or loses consciousness. If Heat Stroke occurs, that is no longer something that can be treated at home, 9-1-1 needs to be called immediately.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores